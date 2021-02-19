STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Iron ore production takes off from two Odisha Mining Corporation mines

OMC has created a record of sorts by going into production of iron ore from two mines which were allocated recently by the Ministry of Mines.

Published: 19th February 2021

Iron Ore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has created a record of sorts by going into production of iron ore from two mines which were allocated recently by the Ministry of Mines.

The two mines, Jiling-Langalota and Guali iron ore blocks in Keonjhar district, were reserved for the State PSU within a short time of 25 days with all necessary clearances from the Centre following request from the State government to ease the shortage of iron ore in Odisha.

The two working mines, whose lease period expired on March 31, 2020, were allocated to OMC after the successful bidders Jindal Steel and Power (Guali) and Shyam Ores Jharkhand Pvt Ltd (Jilling-Langalota) refused to execute lease deed.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi jointly inaugurated the production in the two mines having approximate consolidated iron ore reserve of 275 million tonne and a production capacity of 15 lakh tonne per month.

The Chief Minister said production of ore from these two mines will bring stability in the iron ore market and will meet the demand of the steel industries. “The mines are targeted to produce 12 million tonne of iron ore annually which will increase @odisha_mining (OMC)’s production to 20 million tonne,” the CM tweeted.

He said the State has always taken pioneering steps in mining sector and implemented i3MS system for transparency in ore transportation.

Asserting that the mines and metal sectors of the State have witnessed exponential growth in the last two decades, Patnaik said Odisha has great potential to emerge as a global hub for steel, aluminium and other metal industries. 

Patnaik thanked the Union Minister for faster allocation of mines and giving clearances in short time. He said Odisha has always supported reform in mining sector and stressed the need for both the State and Centre to work together to realise the huge potential of the State.

The Union Minister said, “These mines will help in stabilising the supplies for small industries and generate huge employment opportunities in the State. The two mines will generate around Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 crore of annual revenue for the State”.

He also requested the Chief Minister to bring more mines into auction and operationalise all non-working mines to increase the production and revenue generation in the State. He also assured the Chief Minister of the Centre extending full support for realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making the nation Aatmanirbhar in mineral production.

Boost to mineral output

  • 275 million tonne consolidated iron ore reserve 

  • 15 lakh tonne per month production capacity 

  • 12 million tonne targeted production annually

  • Rs 5,000 crore annual revenue to be generated

