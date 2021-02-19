Nayagarh minor girl rape and murder: Prime accused’s purported confession video goes viral

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A video clip purportedly showing the accused in Nayagarh minor girl rape and murder confessing to the crime went viral on Thursday.

The seven-minute video showed the 17-year-old recounting how he carried out the heinous crime in his house in Jadupur in July last year.

He could be seen describing the process of disposal of the body in a jute sack in a village pond and later covering it with coconut tree leaves to avoid notice.

In what appeared to be a conversation, the accused recalled that his mother and sister were not present when he saw the girl playing outside the house and called her inside.

He confessed that he first thought of sexually assaulting the victim after killing her but did not do so as he regretted about the incident.

He, however, revealed at a later stage about sexually assaulting the girl and killing her when she protested against his act.

Sources said the video was recorded ahead of the youth’s lie-detection test by a scientific officer. The accused reportedly told the officer that he would surrender himself after a month as he wanted to attend his sister’s marriage.

After being assured that his request would be looked into, he was asked to reveal details of the crime, sources said.

The Special Investigation Team which probed the case has submitted the video and transcript of his revelation before the Children’s Court in Nayagarh.

This is an extra-judicial confession as the youth revealed about the incident in absence of police and before a scientific officer who is also one of the witnesses of the prosecution, the sources added.