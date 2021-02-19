STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Positive growth in revenue signals revival of Odisha’s economy: Governor Ganeshi Lal

Odisha government introduced OTS schemes for realisation of arrear revenue and collected Rs 38,760 crore by end of January 2021.

Published: 19th February 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Ganeshi Lal receives guard of honour at Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar.

Governor Ganeshi Lal receives guard of honour at Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the State’s economy was severely hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government introduced one time settlement (OTS) schemes for realisation of arrear revenue and collected Rs 38,760 crore by end of January 2021 which is 7.3 per cent (pc) more than the collection during the same period in the previous financial year.

“The State has been able to achieve positive growth in its own revenue despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which is an indication of recovery of economic activities in the State,” Governor Ganeshi Lal said in his address to the House on Thursday.

Stating that the COVID-19 pandemic posed a unique challenge to Odisha’s public finances, the Governor said the crisis resulted in a shrinkage of fiscal space which compelled the government to re-prioritise its public expenditure to meet the higher demand for spending on COVID-19 management, creating livelihood opportunities, promoting agriculture as well as the industry and MSME sectors for employment generation.

“About Rs 2800 crore was ploughed back through mopping up of government money parked in bank accounts,” he said.

The Governor said as a temporary measure, the corpus of the contingency fund was enhanced from Rs 400 crore to Rs 2,000 crore to provide the required fiscal space for aggressive COVID response.

Stating that the Government adopted an innovative way to avail cheaper sources of financing from surplus cash balance in dedicated funds like CAMPA and OMBADC to maintain required liquidity, Lal said government also exercised the option for repayment cost of open market borrowing to borrow Rs 2,500 crore from the corpus of consolidated sinking fund.

“This provided the much needed liquidity during the crisis,” he said.

The government announced a special COVID package of Rs 289 crore support MSMEs during COVID-19 which included interest subvention to 1.76 lakh units assisted under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme.

Besides, a provision of Rs 100 crore was made for enterprises with integration of COVID-19 assistance package and top up subsidy of 15 pc of the project cost was provided to food processing enterprises under Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises during the crisis.

The Governor said the government has also undertaken a plethora of initiatives to boost tourism policy, infrastructure development in and around major tourist destinations, eco-retreats at Bhitarkanika National Park, Daringbadi hill station, Hirakud reservoir, Konark’s Ramchandi beach and Satkosia tiger reserve besides, eco-tourism camps at Satkosia and Simlipal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganeshi Lal Odisha Odisha coronavirus Odisha economy
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp