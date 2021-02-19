STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 33 lakh jewellery goes 'missing' from SBI locker in Odisha

The incident came to light after the woman, Snigdha Tripathy of Mohanty Pada, lodged a complaint with Bargarh Town police.

Published: 19th February 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  A woman of Bargarh town received the shock of her life after jewellery worth over Rs 33 lakh went missing from her locker in the State Bank of India (SBI) main branch in the district. 

The incident came to light after the woman, Snigdha Tripathy of Mohanty Pada, lodged a complaint with Bargarh Town police on Wednesday. 

According to the complaint, Snigdha along with her 84-year-old mother Jyotsnamayee was maintaining a locker in the SBI, main branch. The duo had not accessed the facility in the last more than four years.

On Wednesday, Snigdha visited the bank to check her jewellery. Deputy branch manager of SBI Duryodhan Behera asked her to handover the key and accompanied her to the locker room. The locker was opened and to her surprise, she found that all the articles were missing. 

The complainant further alleged that on being confronted, the DBM’s behaviour seemed suspicious. She claimed Behera was aware of the theft much prior to the opening of the locker.

Snigdha said she had last opened the locker in June, 2016. The locker had jewellery items gifted to her by family and relatives during the wedding.

The ornaments included eight gold necklaces, 12 gold finger rings, eight gold bangles, 10 pairs of gold earrings, one gold locket, two gold chains, four silver anklets, 10 silver toe rings, two pairs of silver bracelets and one gold ‘maang tika’ (head jewellery). The estimated value of the jewellery is said to be around Rs 33.37 lakh.

When the bank authorities failed to provide any satisfactory explanation about the missing jewellery, Snigdha lodged a written complaint about the loss with the chief manager, SBI main branch.

She alleged that the bank staff were hostile to her after the matter was reported to the chief manager. Basing on the complaint, Town police visited the bank on Thursday to investigate the matter.

Investigating officer Baliar Singh said, though the complainant alleged that the bank staff are responsible for the theft of her jewellery from the locker, no such clue could be found during preliminary investigation. 

“The locker can only be opened when the keys of the bank and the customer are used at the same time. Further investigation is on and we are looking at all possible angles,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI State Bank of India
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp