STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Truck overturns, three persons, 28 cattle killed in Odisha

In a tragic incident, three persons and 28 cattle were killed in a road accident on national highway-60 near Basta.

Published: 19th February 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

The ill-fated cattle-laden truck.

The ill-fated cattle-laden truck. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a tragic incident, three persons and 28 cattle were killed in a road accident on national highway-60 near Basta here on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Prakash Bhoi, Kartik Mohapatra and Sheikh Rahim. 

The mishap took place near Kudia bridge at around 5.30 am. A cattle-laden truck was heading towards West Bengal from Bhadrak when it hit an MUV and overturned. Basta IIC Ashok Nayak said the truck was carrying over 60 cattle. 

Locals first spotted the ill-fated truck and informed police. Later, police and officials of National Highways Authority of India with help of locals retrieved the bodies of the deceased and rescued the injured cattle. The IIC said three persons and 28 cattle were killed on the spot.

A veterinary team from Basta block reached the accident site and treated the injured cattle. Nine injured cows and rest of the animals were sent to Bamapada cattle rearing centre.

Both the driver and helper of the ill-fated truck fled after the mishap. Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio was supplier of cattle, Nayak added.

Police ascertained the identity of the trio from their aadhaar cards and contacted their family members. A case has been registered and the truck seized by police.

Further inquiry into the details of the truck and its owner is on. Bhoi belonged to Begunia police limits in Khurda, Mohapatra was from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh while Rahim hailed from Badamba in Cuttack district. 

Sarangi seeks probe

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Thursday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to investigate into the tragic incident at Basta in Balasore district where three people and 40 cattle were killed.  

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Sarangi demanded exemplary punishment to the accused illegally transporting the bovines in a truck that overturned on NH-60 near Basta.

He further requested Patnaik to issue instructions to the DGP and the district administrations to augment surveillance and put in place a robust ground-level intelligence gathering system to prevent cases of illegal trafficking of cattle in the State.

Sarangi alleged that illegal trafficking of cattle has become rampant in Odisha due to tacit support from agencies that are supposed to enforce the laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Accident
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp