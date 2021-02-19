Truck overturns, three persons, 28 cattle killed in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a tragic incident, three persons and 28 cattle were killed in a road accident on national highway-60 near Basta here on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Prakash Bhoi, Kartik Mohapatra and Sheikh Rahim.

The mishap took place near Kudia bridge at around 5.30 am. A cattle-laden truck was heading towards West Bengal from Bhadrak when it hit an MUV and overturned. Basta IIC Ashok Nayak said the truck was carrying over 60 cattle.

Locals first spotted the ill-fated truck and informed police. Later, police and officials of National Highways Authority of India with help of locals retrieved the bodies of the deceased and rescued the injured cattle. The IIC said three persons and 28 cattle were killed on the spot.

A veterinary team from Basta block reached the accident site and treated the injured cattle. Nine injured cows and rest of the animals were sent to Bamapada cattle rearing centre.

Both the driver and helper of the ill-fated truck fled after the mishap. Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio was supplier of cattle, Nayak added.

Police ascertained the identity of the trio from their aadhaar cards and contacted their family members. A case has been registered and the truck seized by police.

Further inquiry into the details of the truck and its owner is on. Bhoi belonged to Begunia police limits in Khurda, Mohapatra was from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh while Rahim hailed from Badamba in Cuttack district.

Sarangi seeks probe

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Thursday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to investigate into the tragic incident at Basta in Balasore district where three people and 40 cattle were killed.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Sarangi demanded exemplary punishment to the accused illegally transporting the bovines in a truck that overturned on NH-60 near Basta.

He further requested Patnaik to issue instructions to the DGP and the district administrations to augment surveillance and put in place a robust ground-level intelligence gathering system to prevent cases of illegal trafficking of cattle in the State.

Sarangi alleged that illegal trafficking of cattle has become rampant in Odisha due to tacit support from agencies that are supposed to enforce the laws.