Centre puts draft bylaws for Ekamra Kshetra on hold

BHUBANESWAR: The Culture Ministry has put on hold the draft heritage bylaws for Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar temples in Ekamra Kshetra of Bhubaneswar.

Minister Prahlad Singh Patel in a recent letter to Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi said the proposal of heritage bylaws for the two temples has been put on hold and a decision would be taken after consultation with all stakeholders.

The draft bylaws were released through a public notification by National Monument Authority (NMA) on January 18.

While the Ministry had invited public suggestions by February 18, the issue did not go down well with the locals, sevayats and politicial leaders.

Delegations of BJP and ruling BJD had met Patel in New Delhi recently seeking withdrawal of the rules.