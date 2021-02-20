Driver caught adulterating milk on way to chilling plant in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Allegations of a racket involved in adulteration of milk came to the fore after a driver of a transport agency was caught adding contaminated water to milk on way to a Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) chilling plant in Balikuda block here on Thursday.

Though the agency was slapped a fine by OMFED, the incident has stoked fears of quality of milk supplied across the state.

OMFED has pressed transport agencies into service for shifting milk jars from cooperative societies to the chilling centres.

It is being alleged that the van drivers often mix contaminated water to the milk while later selling pure milk to local traders at high prices.

On Thursday, one of the drivers, Prasant Das of Balikuda was caught red-handed by local farmers when he was mixing water with milk while keeping aside a portion of pure milk to sell later at high prices.

Das was transporting milk from Anantpur and Olasa cooperative societies to Naharana Chilling Centre.

