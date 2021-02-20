Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange urges caution over pig deaths

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid the panic triggered by death of scores of pigs in the city, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Friday urged residents to remain cautious.

Allaying the fears of public, Kulange said samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory in Bhubaneswar to ascertain the cause of the deaths. In last 15 days, the crowded Sriramnagar area reported a number of pig deaths.

When the number of deaths increased in last two days and locals expressed their concern, the administration has asked residents of Ward no 4, 20 and 21 to remain alert. Besides, the sanitation staff have been directed to lift the carcasses of pigs immediately after getting reports.

In-charge chief district veterinary officer (CVDO), Berhampur Dr Kiran Bisoi said, “We have already collected blood and tissue samples from the dead pigs and sent those for tests. The public should refrain from consuming pork for now.”