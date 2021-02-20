Khirod Sahoo to get Shambhavi Puraskar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Social activist Khirod Sahoo will receive the 8th Shambhavi Puraskar 2021, instituted by Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation, the CSR wing of IMFA group.

Carrying a citation and cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, the award is being given to those who act as the agents of social change and motivate others to follow their footsteps.

A panel of five jury members unanimously decided Sahoo as the recipient of the award. Sahoo, who belongs to Talcher, is recognised for his commendable social service in the field of education and advocacy.

The Shambhavi Puraskar Committee also announced the Jury Commendation 2021 for Nivedita Lenka of Bhubaneswar.

Popularly known as ‘Yashoda Maa’ she has dedicated 15 years of her life for underprivileged children by helping them gain insight in life for higher education and livelihood.

The award carries a citation and cash award of Rs 50,000. The recipients will be felicitated in an award ceremony to be held in the month of March.

Health camp for Bonda tribals

The district administration organised a mega health camp at Mudulipada in Bonda Hill on Friday. A team of doctors from Malkangiri district headquarters hospital and Koraput-based Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College conducted health check-up of around 800 members of Bonda tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) and distributed free medicines among them.