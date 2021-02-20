STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Khirod Sahoo to get Shambhavi Puraskar

The Shambhavi Puraskar Committee also announced the Jury Commendation 2021 for Nivedita Lenka of Bhubaneswar.

Published: 20th February 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Shambhavi Puraskar

Shambhavi Puraskar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Social activist Khirod Sahoo will receive the 8th Shambhavi Puraskar 2021, instituted by Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation, the CSR wing of IMFA group.

Carrying a citation and cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, the award is being given to those who act as the agents of social change and motivate others to follow their footsteps. 

A panel of five jury members unanimously decided Sahoo as the recipient of the award. Sahoo, who belongs to Talcher, is recognised for his commendable social service in the field of education and advocacy.

The Shambhavi Puraskar Committee also announced the Jury Commendation 2021 for Nivedita Lenka of Bhubaneswar.

Popularly known as ‘Yashoda Maa’ she has dedicated 15 years of her life for underprivileged children by helping them gain insight in life for higher education and livelihood. 

The award carries a citation and cash award of Rs 50,000. The recipients will be felicitated in an award ceremony to be held in the month of March.

Health camp for Bonda tribals 

The district administration organised a mega health camp at Mudulipada in Bonda Hill on Friday. A team of doctors from Malkangiri district headquarters hospital and Koraput-based Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College conducted health check-up of around 800 members of Bonda tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) and distributed free medicines among them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shambhavi Puraskar Khirod Sahoo
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp