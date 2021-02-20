Maharashtra surge prompts Odisha government to put districts on COVID alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A resurgence of coronavirus infections in Maharashtra and some other parts of the country has prompted the Odisha government to issue fresh instructions to the districts for strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour in their regions to check any spike in new cases.

The Health and Family Welfare department has warned people that the disease may stage a comeback if precautionary measures like proper masking, sanitisation and social distancing are not followed by each and everyone in public places.

In a letter to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, SPs, DCPs and CDMOs on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra has directed to ensure strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour in their respective jurisdictions.

Since there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in some states, especially Maharashtra, he said, it is quite possible that such a situation may arise in Odisha in view of movement of people across the country unless adequate precautions are taken.

The State government has directed the districts and cities to maintain adequate testing levels as per earlier instructions and guidelines besides, keeping a tab on social gatherings like marriages and crowded places.

“Special care is to be taken to ensure that the measures are implemented in crowded places such as markets and religious institutions. There should not be any deviation in implementing the instructions,” the Additional Chief Secretary has warned in his letter.

The district officials will also monitor the movement of people, who arrive from foreign countries and states where a renewed spike is being reported. If the situation warrants, they can seek Covid negative report from such travellers at the airports.

Even as daily cases have fallen below 100 in the State, significant drop in testing in different districts, poor compliance to guidelines and slack enforcement has given rise to the fear of the spread of the infection.