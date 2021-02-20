STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly adjourned on Day 2 amid ruckus by Opposition MLAs

Congress whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati threatened that the house would not be allowed to be run till paddy is procured from the mandis.

Published: 20th February 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Assembly failed to transact any business on Friday as Opposition BJP and Congress members created ruckus over large-scale irregularities in the procurement of paddy in the mandis across the State, forcing the Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to adjourn the House several times during the day.

An all party meeting called by the Speaker to resolve the issue failed to yield any result as the Opposition members maintained that the House would not be allowed to run until the government procures the paddy lying in different mandis of the State.

The House had to adjourn till 10.30 am on Saturday as the agitated members threw away the fibreglass shield in front of the Speaker’s podium.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the House assembled for question hour, the Opposition members created noisy scenes alleging that the farmers were incurring heavy losses as their produce was lying at the mandis with the procurement agencies not lifting the paddy.

While the Congress members rushed to the well of the House, the BJP members were seen holding placards.

Following the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am and later till 4pm. However, pandemonium continued in the House forcing the Speaker to adjourn the house several times and then till tomorrow. 

Criticising the State Government for its failure to procure paddy from the farmers even though the Centre is providing funds, deputy leader of the Opposition Bishnu Charan Sethi demanded that  paddy should be immediately procured and payment made to the farmers who are waiting at mandis for days.

Congress whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati threatened that the house would not be allowed to be run till paddy is procured from the mandis.

Senior BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra said the question hour should not be stalled. “The government is ready for discussion on any issue raised by the Opposition. They should not stall the question hour where important matters are raised by the members,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Assembly Odisha BJP Odisha Congress
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp