Odisha Assembly adjourned on Day 2 amid ruckus by Opposition MLAs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly failed to transact any business on Friday as Opposition BJP and Congress members created ruckus over large-scale irregularities in the procurement of paddy in the mandis across the State, forcing the Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to adjourn the House several times during the day.

An all party meeting called by the Speaker to resolve the issue failed to yield any result as the Opposition members maintained that the House would not be allowed to run until the government procures the paddy lying in different mandis of the State.

The House had to adjourn till 10.30 am on Saturday as the agitated members threw away the fibreglass shield in front of the Speaker’s podium.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the House assembled for question hour, the Opposition members created noisy scenes alleging that the farmers were incurring heavy losses as their produce was lying at the mandis with the procurement agencies not lifting the paddy.

While the Congress members rushed to the well of the House, the BJP members were seen holding placards.

Following the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am and later till 4pm. However, pandemonium continued in the House forcing the Speaker to adjourn the house several times and then till tomorrow.

Criticising the State Government for its failure to procure paddy from the farmers even though the Centre is providing funds, deputy leader of the Opposition Bishnu Charan Sethi demanded that paddy should be immediately procured and payment made to the farmers who are waiting at mandis for days.

Congress whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati threatened that the house would not be allowed to be run till paddy is procured from the mandis.

Senior BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra said the question hour should not be stalled. “The government is ready for discussion on any issue raised by the Opposition. They should not stall the question hour where important matters are raised by the members,” he said.