Odisha: Farmer bid to end life over paddy procurement woes

NUAPADA: Left with unsold paddy after his token expired, a 33-year-old farmer of Sinapali block in Nuapada on Friday allegedly attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide even as protests over procurement woes rage across the districts.

Romanchand Dandasena, the farmer from Bhingiamunda village under Kendumunda panchayat, has been admitted to Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Sources said, he had cultivated paddy over three acre of his land in the village. Dandasena had also availed electricity connection to irrigate his land. However, power supply was disconnected due to non-payment of power bill.

The farmer was in distress since the last few weeks as he could not ensure water to his farmland from the lift irrigation project in absence of electricity.

Subsequently, a portion of his crops was damaged. Besides, Dandasena harvested around 85 bags of paddy during the kharif season and had stored his produce at Kendumunda market yard.

His token was valid from January 16 to February 17 but his paddy could not be procured during this period. He was left with his paddy stock after the token lapsed.

Upset with the twin blows, the farmer was in severe mental duress and on Friday afternoon, tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide in his paddy field.

He was first rushed to Sinapali community health centre but his condition became critical following which he was shifted to Khariar hospital. After his condition became stable, Dandasena was admitted to Nuapada DHH in the evening.

Police, however, said it was yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide bid. “We have received information that the farmer tried to commit suicide but are yet to ascertain the actual cause behind his attempt. Police are investigating into the matter,” Sinapali IIC Jyoti Ranjan Goud said.