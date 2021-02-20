Orissa High Court vacates orders extending interim relief

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The extension of interim orders on bail, parole and evictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic have ceased to operate with the Orissa High Court vacating all such orders.

The High Court observed that the last two months have witnessed a marked decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State.

There has been resumption of normal activities in a hybrid form - physical and virtual modes - in the courts and tribunals. The High Court too had commenced hearings in the hybrid form since February 15.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice KR Mohapatra said, “In the light of these developments, there does not appear to be any necessity for the continuation of the interim orders passed in the present petition whereby the enforcement of directions issued by the courts and tribunals or the exercise of powers under various provisions of statutes by way of enforcement have either been kept in abeyance or postponed.”

In an order on a PIL filed by advocate Bijaya Kumar Ragada, the High Court on May 5, 2020 had initially extended all interim orders on anticipatory bail, interim bail, parole and evictions for a month to serve the ends of justice in the light of extraordinary circumstances due to the pandemic.

Later, the order was extended from time to time postponing the enforcement of such statutory proceedings in view of the emergent circumstances under which it was not feasible to access courts and tribunals easily for relief.

Appreciating the efforts for bringing forth the PIL in which many useful and necessary directions were issued from time to time, the bench felt “the PIL has served its purpose”.

"The situation which existed when the petition was filed has undergone considerable change for the better, and neither directions nor monitoring of the situation through judicial oversight is considered necessary. The Court finds not necessary to keep this petition pending," the bench observed in its February 17 order, a copy of which was available on Friday.

Decks cleared for bus terminal work on vacant land at Khannagar

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has vacated the status quo order on the vacant land adjoining the Smasan Kali temple at Khannagar paving way for its use in construction of the Netaji Bus Terminal.

On February 2, the Court had issued the status quo order after four persons filed a petition expressing apprehension that there is a possibility of damage to the existing properties of the deity during the construction of terminal.

Claiming to be devotees of the Smasan Kali, they had sought direction to the State government to protect the properties (including the vacant land) of the deity.

The Court, however, felt that there is no reason to continue with the interim order following assurances and clarification by Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani in an affidavit.

In its February 15 order, a copy of which was available on Thursday evening, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray while vacating the interim order posted the matter to May 17 to consider on the issue of ownership over the land.

In his affidavit, the Collector said the terminal is an upcoming project dedicated to the citizens of Cuttack and during the course of construction, the deity’s interest would not be prejudiced in any manner."