STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Smuggling of ore from closed mines continue in Odisha

At the time of closure of the mines, around 50,000 tonne ore of a particular grade was stacked which is under the custody of the Mines department.

Published: 20th February 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Iron Ore

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARBIL: Smuggling of ore from closed Jajang iron and manganese mines continue unabated. A truck carrying iron ore worth around Rs 2 lakh from Jajang mines was seized by Bamebari police on Thursday. 
Villagers spotted the truck after it got stuck in a muddy patch on the road.

Eyewitness claimed two persons on bikes who were escorting the truck escaped into the nearby forest, while the truck driver, identified as Sukanta Behera, was arrested.

Jajang iron and manganese mines, which was the lease-hold area of M/S HG Pandya, has been lying closed since a long time due to failure in obtaining environmental clearance. 

At the time of closure of the mines, around 50,000 tonne ore of a particular grade was stacked which is under the custody of the Mines department.

Locals alleged that ore smuggling is frequent from the mines to Jharkhand and West Bengal with help of fake documents. They demanded a probe into the ore theft.

In a separate incident, around 50 tonne of iron ore in five dumpers was seized by Barbil forest officials from outskirts of Anseikala village within Joda police limits.

The ore was extracted illegally from a nearby mines and was being transported to Jharkhand. On being informed, officers from Barbil, Joda and Champua forest ranges visited the spot for inquiry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha mines Odisha Ore Mines
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp