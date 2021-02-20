Smuggling of ore from closed mines continue in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARBIL: Smuggling of ore from closed Jajang iron and manganese mines continue unabated. A truck carrying iron ore worth around Rs 2 lakh from Jajang mines was seized by Bamebari police on Thursday.

Villagers spotted the truck after it got stuck in a muddy patch on the road.

Eyewitness claimed two persons on bikes who were escorting the truck escaped into the nearby forest, while the truck driver, identified as Sukanta Behera, was arrested.

Jajang iron and manganese mines, which was the lease-hold area of M/S HG Pandya, has been lying closed since a long time due to failure in obtaining environmental clearance.

At the time of closure of the mines, around 50,000 tonne ore of a particular grade was stacked which is under the custody of the Mines department.

Locals alleged that ore smuggling is frequent from the mines to Jharkhand and West Bengal with help of fake documents. They demanded a probe into the ore theft.

In a separate incident, around 50 tonne of iron ore in five dumpers was seized by Barbil forest officials from outskirts of Anseikala village within Joda police limits.

The ore was extracted illegally from a nearby mines and was being transported to Jharkhand. On being informed, officers from Barbil, Joda and Champua forest ranges visited the spot for inquiry.