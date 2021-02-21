STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kendrapara potato farmers left in lurch

Despite a bumper harvest this year, decrease in demand and price has left the potato farmers of the district worried.

Published: 21st February 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Potatos

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Despite a bumper harvest this year, decrease in demand and price has left the potato farmers of the district worried. 

Around 30,000 potato farmers of the district are staring at uncertainty as the price of the tuber has come down to Rs 5 per kg from Rs 30 per kg two months back. Ashok Behera of Iswarpur village is worried that he would not be able to cover the input cost if the price remains unchanged.

Abani Swain of Bahakandia village said he had availed a loan of Rs 1 lakh for growing potato on his four acre of land and has sustained a loss of around Rs 40,000.   

Absence of cold-storage and food processing units in the district have only made matters worse for the farmers, whose overall input cost including fertiliser and irrigation was much higher this year. Left with little option, several farmers of the district are resorting to distress sale of the tuber. 

“The two primary reasons for this are lack of market linkage and unavailability of cold storages,” said Sarafat Ali, a vegetable seller of Kendrapara town, adding he is procuring potato for Rs 5 per kg from the farmers and selling it for Rs 7 per kg.

In a bid to make Odisha self-sufficient in potato cultivation, the State government had launched the State Potato Mission in 2015-16 for production, storage and distribution of the tuber.

The scheme was implemented through the Directorate of Horticulture under Agriculture  Department. Under the scheme, the department was supposed to extend incentive to farmers for undertaking large-scale cultivation of potatoes in clusters.

This apart, the farmers were to be given incentive for production of seed potatoes and support for setting up of adequate number of cold storages. 

However in 2019,  the Comptroller and Auditor  General (CAG) in its report stated that the State government failed to utilise a single penny of the Rs 20 crore sanctioned in 2017-18 for promotion of Potato Mission.

“Due to the apathy of the State government towards the mission, a large number of farmers are in deep trouble,” alleged farmers’ leader and president of Krusaka Sabha, Umesh Chandra Singh. 

Assistant director of Horticulture department, Kanda Jena said the district needs more cold storages to ensure the farmers do not resort to distress sale of the tuber. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara Potato Farmers Odisha Potato Farmers
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp