STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Nearly 100 Odisha villagers fall ill due to food poisoning after marriage feast

They complained of vomiting, stomach pain and nausea in the early hours of Sunday, a district health official said.

Published: 21st February 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

KENDRAPARA: Nearly 100 people fell sick due to food poisoning after eating at a marriage feast in Kendrapara district of Odisha, police said.

Residents of Matia village had attended the marriage function on Saturday night.

They complained of vomiting, stomach pain and nausea in the early hours of Sunday, a district health official said.

"It is a case of food poisoning as nearly 100 people had the same symptoms," health officials said.

At least 12 of them were undergoing treatment at the Pattamundai sub divisional hospital here.

"They are out of danger and their condition is being monitored," the district health official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food poisoning
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp