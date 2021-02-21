STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly: Two-hour debate on farmers’ issues tomorrow

The Opposition continued to disrupt the proceedings for the third consecutive day demanding discussion on mandi mismanagement leading to repeated adjournments of the House.

Published: 21st February 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The standoff between the State government and Opposition over demand for an urgent discussion on farmers’ problems and irregularities in procurement of paddy was resolved with Speaker of Odisha Assembly SN Patro fixing Monday for a two-hour debate on the issue.

“It has been decided to hold a two-hour discussion on farmers’ issues immediately after the question hour. There will be no other business except question hour and a debate on farmers problems,” Patro told reporters after an all-party meeting.

As the House assembled for the day, Opposition BJP and Congress members rushed to the well demanding a commitment from the government that all paddy that will be brought to the mandis will be procured in next seven days.

The Opposition continued to disrupt the proceedings for the third consecutive day demanding discussion on mandi mismanagement leading to repeated adjournments of the House.

They did not budge even after Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain assured the House that paddy of all registered farmers will be purchased. After repeated adjournments, the Speaker convened the all-party meeting in the evening to resolve the impasse.  

In a statement, Swain informed the House amid ruckus that the State has so far procured 21 per cent more paddy as on February 19 against the corresponding period last year. He said 55.03 lakh tonne of paddy has been procured against 45.61 lakh tonne last year.

“I assured the House that paddy brought to the mandis by all genuine token holders will be purchased by the government. Since online token issued to registered farmers is valid for a month, those who failed to sell their stock in the appointed date can dispose of any time before the token is lapsed,” he said.

The government has already transferred Rs 10,281 crore to the bank accounts of the farmers, he added.

The Minister’s assurance to buy paddy from genuine registered farmers till March 31, 2021 did not cut much ice with the Opposition members. Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik and his party MLAs tore copies of the written statement of the Minister and threw it to the Speaker’s podium.

Paddy procurement

  • 55.03 lakh tonne procured so far

  • 45.61 lakh tonne purchased last year

  • Rs 10,281 crore transferred to bank accounts of farmers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Assembly Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp