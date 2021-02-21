STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha LoP Pradipta Naik urges Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to honour SC ruling

The activities of Andhra Government are going against the spirit of the Supreme Court ruling on 1968 to maintain the status quo,” the letter said.

Published: 21st February 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Pradipta Naik on Saturday requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to maintain status quo on the disputed border villages as per the ruling of the Supreme Court.

In a letter to Reddy, Naik said holding panchayat elections in some of the Kotia villages of Koraput district and attempt to conduct polls in other villages  of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts by three district administrations of Andhra Pradesh not only violates the apex court order but also goes against the spirit of the federal structure of the country.

“This is not only against the spirit of the Constitution, but also against the spirit of the federal structure of the country. The activities of Andhra Government are going against the spirit of the Supreme Court ruling on 1968 to maintain the status quo,” the letter said.

Terming it a grave Constitutional crisis, Naik said Andhra Pradesh has violated the status quo order, which was passed on the basis of consent of both states. Asserting that Kotia gram panchayat has always been a part of Odisha, Naik said the demand of Andhra Pradesh government that these areas belong to them is baseless.

He said prior to the creation of Odisha as a separate province on linguistic basis on April 1, 1936, villages of Kotia panchayat were part of Jeypore estate. This was clearly mentioned in the Constitution of Odisha order, 1936 published in the Gazette of India on March 19 the same year.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh has been claiming some villages under Kotia gram panchayat belonging to Odisha and renamed them violating the Supreme Court order, Naik said this shows the complete expansionist mindset of Andhra government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradipta Naik Odisha Assembly Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh CM
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp