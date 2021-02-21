STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha warns penal action against COVID norms violation as cases resurge in other states

Senior officers of the district administration will visit different places/institutions to ascertain and ensure COVID-19 safety protocol compliance.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alarmed by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some States, Odisha Government on Sunday warned strong penal action against those who are violating COVID guidelines and safety protocols.

Issuing a set of guidelines, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena directed districts and civic bodies to ensure that the COVID appropriate behavior like mandatory wearing of a mask, hand sanitization and physical distancing in all public places including workplaces and educational institutions are strictly followed at all levels.

Senior officers of the district administration will visit different places/institutions to ascertain and ensure COVID-19 safety protocol compliance. Persons violating the guidelines will be penalized under the relevant provisions of law.

“Shops and other commercial establishments found violating the norms will be sealed and action as per law to be taken against such violators,” Jena said and asked the districts to submit weekly action taken report on every Monday.

After a year-long fight against the pandemic, the State Government had relaxed most of the restrictions with the condition that the basic COVID safety protocols be duly observed keeping in view the livelihood of people following a substantial decline in the number of infections and improved situation.

“But people at many places are showing complacency in adhering to the safety protocols. After the detection of some cases with new variants of coronavirus, a spike in the number of new cases has been reported in Maharashtra and some other States. At this juncture, we need to be very careful and ensure strict enforcement,” the SRC observed.

The State Government has asked the district Collectors and civic body chiefs to generate public awareness through loudspeaker announcements in all market places, haat, and other places frequently to follow the norms and avoid large congregations and crowded places.

Compliance of the COVID-19 safety protocols and crowd size wherever permission has been granted for marriages, other social/religious functions, sports/entertainment, academic/cultural or any other gathering/congregations will be strictly monitored.

“Under no circumstances, persons more than the number permitted will be entertained in all such gatherings. Authorities concerned of the Government and private offices/institutions including educational institutions will be responsible for due compliance of the safety protocols in their respective establishments,” the SRC said.

Schools, colleges, other educational institutions, and Anganwadi centers have been asked to follow adequate and strict sanitation measures. Teachers and other authorities will have to ensure the mandatory wearing of a mask, social distancing, thermal scanning and hand wash or use of sanitizer by the students, teachers, staff, and others.

Instructing the police authorities to monitor compliance with physical distancing norms and other safety protocols by hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and other eateries, the SRC asked that any person found with COVID-19 symptoms must be immediately reported to the nearest health institution.

