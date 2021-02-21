STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Resilient Odisha cushioned COVID blow: Economic Survey

The period between 2012-13 and 2019-20 points to a positive differential trend in Odisha’s average annual growth rate.

Published: 21st February 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

India coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha’s economy is expected to contract by 4.92 per cent (pc) in 2020-21 but the pandemic’s blow has been cushioned by State government’s effective financial management and governance during the year of health crisis, the State Economic Survey said on Saturday. 

The contraction in Odisha’s real GSDP growth will be much lower than the 7.7 pc decline projected for the national economy, said the Economic Survey and attributed it to the resilience of the State economy and effective governance measures in managing the pandemic.

The period between 2012-13 and 2019-20 points to a positive differential trend in the State’s average annual growth rate.

While its growth trajectory has been higher than the national rate, the contraction caused by Covid crisis is lower than the national economy.  The Odisha economy grew at an average annual rate of 7.1 pc, higher than the national rate 6.6 pc and 13 other states of the country during eight year period. 

The Economic Survey also said that the State’s per capita income bettered most of its counterparts in last nine years showing a story of sustained growth and prosperity.

The per capita income of Odisha showed a rise from Rs 48,499 (2011-12) to Rs 1,04,566 (2019-20), registering a 115.6 per cent jump over the period.

During the same time, national per capita income rose from Rs 63,462 to Rs 1,34,226 registering a 111.51 per cent growth.

“This suggests that over about a decade, the per capita income of Odisha has grown faster than national average. Odisha’s per capita income which was about 76.42 pc of the national average in 2011-12 increased to 80.46 pc in 2020-21.

It has been higher than that of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the period,” the survey said. Similarly, the average annual growth rate in agriculture (4.42 pc), industry (7.13 pc) and GSDP (7.13 pc) in Odisha clocked a faster growth than the national average. Only in services sector, the State recorded lower growth of 7.11 pc against the country average of 7.99 pc. 

Pointing to the State’s good governance, the Economic Survey said, even when Covid impacted a negative growth in agriculture in 2020-21 at - 6.54 pc, Odisha exhibited a long-term growth in GSDP at 5.72 pc, higher than the national average at 5.01 per cent. 

The growth decline in different sectors in Odisha was also less than that at the national rate. The contraction in industry (- 8.83 per cent) and services (-3.18 per cent) sectors as well as in GSDP (- 4.92 per cent) was slower than the the national rate of -9.57 per cent, -8.77 per cent and -7.73 per cent respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp