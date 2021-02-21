STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

School merger plan in Odisha draws flak over distance

Villagers demonstrated in front of block education office, alleging manipulation of distance between the schools.

Published: 21st February 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

school, class room, students, studying, roll call

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Amid reopening of schools in phases post the lockdown, the decision of the School and Mass Education Department for the merger of 145 schools in Jagatsinghpur district has met with strong resistance from parents and activists.

Protests have intensified in different villages since the past week, with guardians protesting the merger policy and refusing to send their wards to other schools which are 1 km away from their villages. 

Nuagada Primary School under Redhua panchayat of Raghunathpur, with a strength of 23 students, is merged with Bartira Upper Primary School which is alleged to be more than a kilometre away.

Villagers demonstrated in front of block education office, alleging manipulation of distance between the schools.

However, Block Education Officer (BEO), Raghunathpur Rajashree Sahu said that distance between the two schools is in fact 700 metres and refuted all allegations of any discrepancy in the merger policy. Similar instances have come to the fore from other places. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha schools Nuagada Primary School
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp