‘Vision-2023’ for all-round development of Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The district administration has come up with an ambitious ‘Vision-2023’ plan to ensure all-round development of the mineral rich district, said Collector Siddharth Sankar Swain here on Saturday.

“Angul will endeavour to be one of the country’s best models of mining area development in a challenging environment with its sustainability embedded in ecological protection, cultural heritage and human development,” he said addressing a press conference here.

In a bid to enhance the quality of education in the district, the administration has planned to set up a world-class library at Talcher and five advanced central kitchens for schools.

This apart, it has been planned to introduce Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) concept in educational institutions and foreign languages at Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas across the district.

To ensure quality healthcare for citizens, the administration will introduce ‘Dakhyata Manyata’, ‘Kayakalpa Certification’ and 'Laqshya' certification programmes in the district soon.

In order to make farmers self-sufficient, Odisha Millet Mission is proposed to be implemented in the uplands of Chhendipada, Angul, Kishorenagar, Athamallik and Pallahara blocks.

The administration will also set up a 73.37 MLD capacity water treatment plant to supply piped drinking water to 90,000 households.

