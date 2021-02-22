STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
56-year-old healthcare worker in Odisha dies after receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccination

A 56-year-old healthcare supervisor allegedly died after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination on Sunday. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:13 AM

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PURI: A 56-year-old healthcare supervisor allegedly died after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination on Sunday.  Ranjit Kumar Rout, working in Achia Hospital under Puri municipality, had received the first dose of the vaccine on January 16. After being administered the second dose on Saturday at Kamala Devi Matrumangal hospital, he developed chest pain and was rushed by his family to the district headquarters hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. 

Addressing mediapersons, Ranjit’s son Rajib Lochan said his father was healthy before taking the second dose of the vaccine and demanded a probe into his father’s death.  Additional district medical officer Dr Devi Prasad Mahapatra said, “We have sent the body along with Rout’s symptom history to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for a thorough study and diagnosis.” 

However, Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the death was not related to vaccination. He was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. Preliminary investigations indicated that he died of heart attack. His body has been sent to SCB MCH for autopsy. The report is awaited, he added.
 

