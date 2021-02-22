STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Death threat to Jalespeta ashram’s chief priest Swami Jivanmuktananda Puri, accused nabbed

Mahadev Baba made threat calls to Swami Jivanmuktananda Puri for revenge

Published: 22nd February 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A day after Jalespeta ashram’s chief priest Swami Jivanmuktananda Puri received death threat, Kandhamal Police swung into action and arrested one Mahadev Baba from Bissam Cuttack on Sunday. Mahadev had apparently called the chief priest over phone on Saturday and threatened to kill him apart from destroying the ashram.

Accused Mahadev Baba | express 

Since the accused had identified himself as a Maoist, the incident triggered sharp reactions with the 2008 killing of Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati still in public memory. Kandhamal SP Vinit Agrawal said, Mahadev’s threats were an act of revenge. He had stayed at the Gurukul Sanskrit Kanyashram for more than five months in 2019. During his stay there, he picked fights with other inmates and later with Jivanmuktananda. When his behaviour didn’t change, he was removed from the ashram, Agarwal added.

While leaving the ashram, Mahadev had threatened Jivanmuktananda but no attention was given to it. The accused, though, was in search of an opportunity to avenge his humiliation.  At around 5.30 pm on Saturday, he called Jivanmuktananda’s number and identified himself as a Maoist. He threatened to blow up the ashram and kill him.  Jivanmuktananda then lodged a complaint with Tumudibandh police seeking security. Basing on the complaint, police tightened the security in the ashram by deploying armed forces. A bomb squad was also pressed into service to check the ashram premises. 

At around 9 am on Sunday, Mahadev again called Jivanmuktananda and repeated his threats. “Police launched a search for the caller and subsequently tracked him at Chatikana under Bissam Cuttack in Rayagada district. A police team reached there immediately and nabbed him,” the SP said. Mahadev is being interrogated by police and further investigation is on. On the day, a BJP team visited Jalespeta ashram to take stock of the situation.

The seven member team of State BJP unit including two MLAs, Mukesh Mahalinga and Kusum Tete visited the Ashram and demanded permanent security at the site besides comprehensive investigation into the incident. Jalespeta ashram came into prominence after Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati and four of his followers were brutally killed in 2008. Before his murder, Lakshmanananda had also received death threats. Swami Jivanmuktananda is the successor of Lakshmanananda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jalespeta ashram Mahadev Baba death threat Swami Jivanmuktananda Puri death threat
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp