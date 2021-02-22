Dowry torture: Odisha man tied to electric pole, beaten by in-laws 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old man was tied to an electricity pole before being thrashed mercilessly by his in-laws for allegedly torturing his wife for dowry in Maliguda village under Pottangi limits here on Saturday.

Victim Lucky Khora tied to a pole

in Maliguda village | express

The in-laws travelled over 25 km from their home in Maliguda, picked up the son-in-law Lucky Khora from Semiliguda and brought him back their village to deliver the ‘instant justice.’ Locals said, Lucky had married Dhaneswari Golleri (23) six months back. While Lucky belonged to Maligunja village, he lived in Semiliguda. Ever since his marriage, he allegedly subjected Dhaneswari to torture over dowry demand.

On Friday, when the 23-year-old woman was returning from her parental home to Semiliguda, Lucky went to receive her. On meeting her mid-way, he got into an argument with her and started assaulting her.

He then left her there and returned home. Hearing about the incident, Dhaneswari’s parents rushed to the spot and took her for treatment.

Angry over the humiliation and abuse the woman went through, the victim’s father, brother, uncle and other male members went to Semiliguda on Saturday evening, dragged Lucky out of his house and took him to Maliguda where they tied him to an electricity pole and thrashed him in full public view.

Police, on receiving information, reached the spot, rescued Lucky and shifted him to Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Koraput for treatment. IIC of Semiliguda police station DK Behera said a case has been registered by the man’s parents. Further investigation is on.