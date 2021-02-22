STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dowry torture: Odisha man tied to electric pole, beaten by in-laws 

Ever since his marriage, he allegedly subjected Dhaneswari to torture over dowry demand. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Broken marriage, dowry harassement, violence against women

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old man was tied to an electricity pole before being thrashed mercilessly by his in-laws for allegedly torturing his wife for dowry in Maliguda village under Pottangi limits here on Saturday.

Victim Lucky Khora tied to a pole
in Maliguda village | express 

The in-laws travelled over 25 km from their home in Maliguda, picked up the son-in-law Lucky Khora from Semiliguda and brought him back their village to deliver the ‘instant justice.’ Locals said, Lucky had married Dhaneswari Golleri (23) six months back. While Lucky belonged to Maligunja village, he lived in Semiliguda. Ever since his marriage, he allegedly subjected Dhaneswari to torture over dowry demand. 

On Friday, when the 23-year-old woman was returning from her parental home to Semiliguda, Lucky went to receive her. On meeting her mid-way, he got into an argument with her and started assaulting her. 
He then left her there and returned home. Hearing about the incident, Dhaneswari’s parents rushed to the spot and took her for treatment. 

Angry over the humiliation and abuse the woman went through, the victim’s father, brother, uncle and other male members went to Semiliguda on Saturday evening, dragged Lucky out of his house and took him to Maliguda where they tied him to an electricity pole and thrashed him in full public view.

Police, on receiving information, reached the spot, rescued Lucky and shifted him to Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Koraput for treatment.  IIC of Semiliguda police station DK Behera said a case has been registered by the man’s parents. Further investigation is on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha dowry case
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp