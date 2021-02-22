STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dropout rate improves in government schools of Odisha

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:50 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has taken significant strides in bringing down school dropout rate, a critical measure of social development, according to the State Economic Survey. School dropout rate has come down from 5.43 per cent (pc) in 2018-19 to 1.55 pc in 2019-20 at the primary level. 

As per the survey, dropout rate for primary education had constantly increased between 2014-15 and 2018-19, raising serious concern. From 1.63 pc in 2014-15, the rate increased to 5.42 pc in 2018-19 at primary level. However, with measures taken by the government, it has come down to 1.55 pc in 2019-20. 
Among measures taken to address this issue, Odisha Girls Incentive Programme is one under which around 1.96 lakh students have been benefited during 2019-20 with financial assistance of  `18.88 crore to encourage enrollment. 

The dropout rate at upper primary level, however, continues to remain steady. From 4.21 pc in 2014-15, it increased to 6.93 pc in 2018-19. It, however, marginally fell to 4.56 pc in 2019-20.  “The dropout rate is high among ST, SC and girl students, which may be due to the socio-cultural norms, lack of access to education, disability, migration of families and early marriage,” the survey stated. 

The survey also pointed out that there has been encouraging trend in bridging gender disparity in school education. The Gender Parity Index (GPI) at primary, upper primary and secondary level in the State currently stands at 0.94, 0.92 and 0.93 points respectively. If the GPI is closer to one or higher, the State achieves gender equality. The State government has launched several measures to improve enrollment and dropout rates at elementary level. 

Similarly, the existing Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) for the primary and upper primary level that stood at 18:1 and 20:1 respectively in 2019-20 has improved. The ratios are better than the Right to Education (RTE) prescribed norms of 30:1 and 35:1 at primary and upper primary level, respectively, the survey report said.  

