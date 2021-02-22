Joranda Mela to be held in Odisha amid COVID curbs 

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: With fears of Covid resurgence prompting Odisha government to exercise caution and put all districts on alert, the Dhenkenal administration has imposed restrictions for entry into Mahima Gadi, the headquarters of Mahima religion at Joranda, on the occasion of Magha Mela. The festival is scheduled to be held from February 25 to 27.

It was decided that only devotees from Dhenkanal and Mahima sadhus (saints) would be allowed to enter the temple premises following a rapid antigen test. After the Covid test, 50 devotees will be allowed at a time to enter the temple for only 10 minutes with social distancing and use of masks. The campus will be sanitised regularly

The decision for imposing Covid-19 restrictions at the mela was taken at a meeting held by Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera on Sunday. Orders were issued to officers to enforce strict rules in alignment with Covid guidelines.

“There will be no interference in the mela rituals on the premises but Covid guidelines will be strictly adhered to,” the Collector said.

