Locals block NH-55 after road mishap claims one in Odisha   

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Traffic was disrupted for an hour on the busy NH-55 following death of a youth in a road mishap that led to a blockade by locals on Sunday afternoon. They called off the agitation after police intervened and assured to take steps to curb accidents on the highway.

Two youths, Gogula Naik and Sukra Naik from Musapapuli village, were on their way to Angul town to shop at the Magha Mela when their bike collided with a speeding bus on the highway at Rantalei. The severely injured duo was rushed to the district hospital where Gogula succumbed. Sukra was shifted to SCB Medical college and hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, police seized the bus and detained the driver and helper. Angul Sadar IIC Pravat Tripathy said locals relented after they were assured of necessary steps and ex gratia was facilitated from the Red Cross for the victims. “We have detained the bus driver and helper for further investigation,” he said.