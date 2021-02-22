STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha parents’ body opposes exam decision

Besides, the State government has not allowed reopening of schools for students of Class I to VIII in physical mode. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh, a State-level parents body, on Monday strongly opposed the decision of some of the private schools affiliated to Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) in the State Capital to conduct exams of LKG to VIII and Class IX and XI in both online and offline mode from February 22. 

They said that students are also opposed to the move as schools reopened for Class IX and XI students only recently. Besides, the State government has not allowed reopening of schools for students of Class I to VIII in physical mode. 

“If Class X and XII students are being imparted teaching in physical mode for a minimum 100 days and their exams are scheduled for May, how did the ICSE affiliated private schools decide to conduct exams for Class IX and XI students only after 10 days of commencement of their classes in physical mode,” asked Mahasangh chairman Basudev Bhatt. 

Bhatt said that students had also faced problems in attending online classes and  sought immediate intervention of the State government to scrap the decision taken by the schools without discussing the matter with all stakeholders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh Odisha parents body
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp