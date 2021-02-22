Odisha parents’ body opposes exam decision

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh, a State-level parents body, on Monday strongly opposed the decision of some of the private schools affiliated to Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) in the State Capital to conduct exams of LKG to VIII and Class IX and XI in both online and offline mode from February 22.

They said that students are also opposed to the move as schools reopened for Class IX and XI students only recently. Besides, the State government has not allowed reopening of schools for students of Class I to VIII in physical mode.

“If Class X and XII students are being imparted teaching in physical mode for a minimum 100 days and their exams are scheduled for May, how did the ICSE affiliated private schools decide to conduct exams for Class IX and XI students only after 10 days of commencement of their classes in physical mode,” asked Mahasangh chairman Basudev Bhatt.

Bhatt said that students had also faced problems in attending online classes and sought immediate intervention of the State government to scrap the decision taken by the schools without discussing the matter with all stakeholders.