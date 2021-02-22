Odisha schools asked to sanitise campuses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Chhattisgarh is witnessing a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases, the State government on Sunday said schools in the bordering districts are being constantly monitored and adequate focus is given on implementation of all safety norms there.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said schools in Odisha are currently functioning smoothly as per the Covid SOP. The government will consider closure of schools only if the situation demands.

The Minister said that the State government has ensured strict implementation of Covid safety norms and SOP in all schools for conduct of classes for secondary and higher secondary students in physical mode.

“The nodal officers of the department and district administrations have also been asked to ensure regular disinfection of classrooms and social distancing on campuses,” he said and added that there is also provision of thermal screening in the institutions.

Earlier in the day, the Special Relief Commissioner had asked the School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments to ensure adequate safety and sanitation measures in schools, colleges and universities and other education institutions including anganwadi centres.