Section 144 at Padmabana Pitha for two days to prevent congregation of devotees for Swanakshyatra Divas

The rituals shall be observed as per Covid guidelines. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials deployed at Padmabana Pitha in Nemalo

Police officials deployed at Padmabana Pitha in Nemalo. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration has imposed prohibition orders under Section 144 of CrPC at Padmabana Pitha in Nemalo for two days to prevent congregation of devotees for Swanakshyatra Divas of 16th century poet prophet Panchasakha Mahapurusha Achyutananda Das on Tuesday to contain spread of coronavirus. Nischintakoili tehsildar Manas Ranjan Tarasia on Sunday said the prohibitory orders will be imposed from 6 pm on February 22 to 6 pm on February 24 to prevent people from congregating within 200 meters of Achyutananda Mahapurusha Gadi. The rituals shall be observed as per Covid guidelines. 

Thousands of devotees from across the State throng the shrine popularly known as Padmabana Pitha at Nemalo, around 40 km from here, to have darshan of the tomb of the Mahapurusha and seek blessings of the famed prophet Pancha Sakha Mahapurusha Achyutananda Das.

