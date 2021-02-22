Widow’s death: Odisha police file murder case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Three days after the body of a 45-year-old widow was recovered from a canal in Bheda gram panchayat, Mahanga police turned a case of unnatural death into murder basing on an FIR filed by the victim’s son on Sunday.

The body of Annapurna Mahapatra, recovered from the canal passing through a farmland around 200 metre from her house, bore injury marks on the left leg and hand, wrist and right ear. Annapurna’s father, Haraprasad Jena had alleged that she was kidnapped, raped and murdered when she had gone out to attend nature’s call.

Acting on the FIR filed by her brother-in-law Kishore Chandra Mohapatra, police had registered an unnatural death case. The police turned it into a case of murder after the victim’s son, Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, who works in Bengaluru, filed an FIR alleging his mother was killed.

Annapurna used to stay alone in a house at the village after her husband died in an accident a few years back. After getting to know of his mother’s death, Manoj returned home on Saturday and questioned his neighbours. He also visited the spot where his mother’s body was found. In the FIR, Manoj alleged involvement of several persons in the murder and urged police to conduct the probe accordingly.

Mahanga IIC Ranjan Pradhan said further investigation into the case will be carried out as per the postmortem report which is awaited.