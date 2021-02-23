Martyred jawan cremated with State honours

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The last rites of sepoy Sasank Sekhar Samal of Indian Army, who laid down his life on duty at Ladakh on Thursday, were performed at his native Khetrapal village in the district with full State honours on Sunday night.

The martyr’s mortal remains, wrapped in Tri-colour reached Khetrapal three days after his death. Thousands of locals gathered at the village crematorium to pay their last respects to the son of the soil. The 32-year-old sepoy had joined the Indian Army nine years back and is survived by his wife, mother and a two-year-old son. Sasank’s family said they were informed about his death in Ladakh. However, they have not yet been told the reason for his demise.

Offering his condolences, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “Saddened to hear the martyrdom of Odia Jawan Sasank Sekhar Samal in Ladakh. Offering prayers for his soul and condolences to the bereaved family members.”

The funeral was attended by local legislator Pranab Balabantray, Barachana MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy, Jajpur ADM Mihir Prasad Mohanty, CDPO Chinmaya Kumar Nayak and district BJP president Gautam Ray.