STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC fines advocate for not wearing neckband

Some High Courts across the country also invited a new dress code for lawyers to appear through virtual court.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 500 on an advocate for not wearing neckband during online hearing. The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi observed that the legal profession is solemn in nature and its profundity is complemented by its attire.

Accordingly, an advocate is expected to appear before the court in a dignified manner with proper dress, even if it is a virtual mode.

“Every profession has certain dress code and people belong to particular profession are recognised by their attires. The lawyers’ dress code is governed by the rules prescribed under the Advocates Act, 1961, making it mandatory for lawyers to wear black robe or coat with white shirt and white neckband,”Justice Panigrahi stated During Covid-19 outbreak, while following the video conferencing mode, the Supreme Court had directed the advocates that they may wear plain white shirt/salwar kameej, plain saree with white neckband since they were appearing through virtual court.

Some High Courts across the country also invited a new dress code for lawyers to appear through virtual court. Because of medical exigencies, especially during pandemic, such changes were allowed, the HC said in its February 15 order. Justice Panigrahi said, “This Court is duty bound to restore the dignity of the profession including the prescribed dress code. In view of the above, the counsel for the informant is directed to deposit an amount of Rs 500 as cost with the Welfare Fund of High Court Bar Association.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp