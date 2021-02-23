Pro-people, pro-growth, says Naveen Patnaik on 2021-22 budget

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday described the 2021-22 budget as pro-people, pro-growth and transformative budget in the State’s journey towards “New Odisha -Empowered Odisha”. Stating that most of last year was lost in Covid lockdowns, the Chief Minister said from that scenario to present a holistic, fiscally prudent budget for Rs 1.76 lakh crore is nothing short of brilliant. He congratulated everyone involved in budget making.

The Chief Minister had said while replying to the discussion on thanks motion to the Governor’s address that the State revenues have increased by 7.3 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. He said that Odisha is in a much better position compared to many states in the country in the face of the pandemic.