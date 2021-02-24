BSF foils Naxal attack, recovers explosives in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: BSF troops recovered explosives during an anti-Naxal operation near Kadalibandha village in Swabhiman Anchal on Monday evening. Based on intelligence reports, the security forces combed Hantalguda forest under Jodamba police and found a bag holding two pressure-activated IED bombs, one 5-kg tiffin bomb and other materials including medicines, uniforms and batteries. The bomb disposal squad also rushed to the spot and successfully diffused the explosives. BSF sources said the IEDs were meant to target the security forces.