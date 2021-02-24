Depositors cry foul after funds go missing from post office in Odisha  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: About a hundred depositors who had parked their funds at the Bhejangiwada rural post office have alleged that the money has been missing from their accounts. The matter came to light when some depositors went to withdraw money only to find that their account had no funds. Bhejangiwada office comes under Kalimela sub-post office.

Gouri Das, a depositor from MPV-71, alleged that he had deposited Rs 1.1 lakh in his account which is now missing. Similar complaints came in from Mahi Mondal, Kateswar Patra, Ambika Bijudu and Rajubabu Dural who said they have no clue of their deposits which range from Rs 26,000 to Rs 77,000. They alleged that information about the sum deposited by them was put in manually into the pass books by the clerk and no computer generated receipts were provided which must be probed.

Around 2,000 depositors had opened recurring as well as savings accounts and Sukanya scheme. Those whose funds are missing claim that the alleged misappropriation could run into Rs 2 crore or more. They also picketed in front of the post office holding their passbooks on Tuesday. The victims have urged postal authorities to investigate the matter and ensure that the depositors get their money back. A formal complaint will be filed soon.