Fake cement unit busted in Odisha's Jagatpur

Published: 24th February 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen at the fake cement manufacturing unit at Jagatpur

Policemen at the fake cement manufacturing unit at Jagatpur | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Continuing its crackdown on food adulterating units, the Commissionerate Police on Tuesday busted a fake cement manufacturing unit at Jagatpur locality in the city. The unit was operating from a godown near Khaira bridge for the last 5-6 years. A police team patrolling the area got suspicious after noticing a cement laden truck exiting from the unit on Sunday night. The team asked the owner of the factory to produce documents relating to the factory by Monday. When the owner did not turn up with the documents, police raided the factory on Tuesday and found that fake cement of reputed brands like Ultratech, Ambuja, Raasi Gold and Dalmia were being produced  mixing raw materials like marble dust and artificial colours. 

The unit was allegedly being run by one Sanjay Bhola of Buxi Bazaar area who absconded during the raid. “The factory and the godown have been sealed. Investigation is on to ascertain since when the factory was operational, the source of raw materials and the destinations or shops where the products were supplied. It is also being ascertained whether the owner of the unit is part of a racket engaged in manufacturing of adulterated cement,” said ACP Amarendra Panda. He said a manhunt has been launched to nab Bhola. 
In the last couple of months, two fake cement manufacturing units have been busted at Jagatpur. 

