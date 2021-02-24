STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NABARD employees to intensify stir demanding pay parity with RBI

The NABARD employees were getting all benefits at par with RBI employees. 

Published: 24th February 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Money laundering: Banks, RBI officials and many more fell victim to the taxman and Enforcement Directorate sleuths during demonetisation.

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the United Forum of Officers, Employees and the Retired Employees of Nabard (UFOERN) who staged a day-long dharna in front of the NABARD regional office here on Monday will intensify their agitation till their pension-related issues are resolved.

State unit secretary of UFOERN Umakanta Mohanty said that NABARD was carved out of the Reserve Bank of India in 1982, with the sole aim of giving focus to agriculture and rural development. The NABARD employees were getting all benefits at par with RBI employees. 

However, from last seven years, pension regulations of the RBI have undergone several revisions with the consent of the Ministry of Finance which is yet to approve the same revisions for NABARD employees.

Mohanty said the NABARD staff and its retired employees of NABAD have been demanding the Government to provide full pension after 20 years of service, calculate pension based on last pay drawn or the average emoluments for the last 10 months, whichever is more beneficial, revise pension with each wage revision, reopen pension option one last time and give another option to those employees who could not opt for pension. 

