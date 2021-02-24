STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No benefits if healthcare workers, frontline workers refuse COVID vaccine, Odisha govt warns

State government raised the demand for vaccines only after the HCWs and FLWs got themselves enrolled for vaccination.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

Corporation health workers and conservency workers getting their covid vaccination. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) refusing to get jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine will cease to enjoy the privileges granted by the State government if they get infected with the coronavirus.

The Odisha government on Tuesday warned that the enrolled beneficiaries, who are willfully avoiding vaccination without any genuine ground, will not get free treatment, financial and other benefits in case of death. In a letter to Collectors and Municipal Commissioners, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the State government raised the demand for vaccines only after the HCWs and FLWs got themselves enrolled for vaccination. But it has come to the notice that despite repeated instructions, many registered healthcare and frontline workers have not taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, he said. 

“If we don’t fully utilise the vaccines allotted to us, we will be missing out on a critical opportunity to fight the pandemic. The HCWs and FLWs, who remained unvaccinated, put both their community and workplaces at risk of transmission,” Mohapatra maintained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthcare workers covid vaccination Covid vacination coronavirus covid 19 frontline workers
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp