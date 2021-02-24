STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha FM Niranjan Pujari urges bankers to improve credit lending

As against a target of Rs 30,457.99 crore, the banks have disbursed credit to the tune of Rs 23,408 crore.

Published: 24th February 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari addressing mediapersons after presenting Budget in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With commercial banks in the State clocking just 57.65 per cent (pc) of the annual credit plan of Rs 90,395.69 crore fixed for 2020-21, the State government on Tuesday urged the controlling heads of the banks to improve lending to priority sectors, particularly agriculture.

Against a credit target of Rs 40,227.8 crore for agriculture, fishery and dairy sectors, the banks have achieved only 56 pc till December 31, 2020. Fishery and dairy sector lending was 13.91 pc and 16.17 pc of the annual credit plan (ACP) of Rs 150.75 crore and Rs 285.85 crore respectively.

The total priority sector lending was Rs 52,109.89 crore by the end of last year. However, the advances to the MSME sector saw an achievement of 76.85 pc. As against a target of Rs 30,457.99 crore, the banks have disbursed credit to the tune of Rs 23,408 crore.

Expressing concern over the low credit disbursement to agriculture and allied sectors at the State-level bankers committee meeting here, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari reminded the bankers about the request made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for liberal funding to farmers, Mission Shakti groups and MSMEs to tide over the financial crisis arising out of Covid-19 pandemic.

The matter was discussed in the SLBC sub-committee meeting on agriculture, FARD and MSME after the Chief Minister took a district-wise review on credit flow to agriculture, SHGs and MSMEs. 

“The ACP achievement improved from 45.61 pc in September 2020 to 57.65 pc in December which further increased to 63 pc as on January 31, 2021,” SLBC sources said. Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Meena told the meeting that the Chief Minister will take another review on credit score to these three sectors with bankers and district collectors on February 26.

The Chief Minister is likely to award banks which have performed well and topped in the credit score.Principal Secretary Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Saurabh Garg urged SLBC to advise banks to simplify the credit guidelines to the farm sector for speedy disposal of loan application of farmers.He, however, expressed his concern at the high pendency of the loan application under Mukhya Mantri Krishi Udyog Yojana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niranjan Pujari credit lending
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp