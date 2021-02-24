STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government paid Rs 389 crore to COVID hospitals for free treatment

The first hospital with 500 beds came up at KIMS, Bhubaneswar followed by Ashwini at Cuttack with a capacity of 125 beds.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha was one of the first few states where dedicated Covid hospitals were set up in collaboration with private entities

Odisha was one of the first few states where dedicated Covid hospitals were set up in collaboration with private entities (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has spent around Rs 389.59 crore on providing free treatment to Covid-19 patients.Replying to a question by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das informed the Assembly that the State Government has released the amount to 32 dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs) set up in different districts of the State.

The highest Rs 58.59 crore has been paid to IMS and SUM Hospital, Rs 44.15 crore to KIMS Hospital at Bhubaneswar, Rs 32.45 crore to Ashwini Hospital at Cuttack, Rs 30.03 core to Shanti Memorial Hospital at Rourkela, Rs 19.1 crore to Hitech Medical College and Rs 18.28 crore to Aditya Ashwini Hospital at Bhubaneswar. Similarly, Rs 17.55 crore has been released to a DCH set up at Baripada KISS campus, Rs 16.39 crore to another DCH at Balangir KISS campus, Rs 15.29 crore to Hitech Medical College at Rourkela, Rs 13.45 crore to Covid Healthcare Institution at Kendrapara, Rs 12.18 crore to Neelachal Hospital at Balakati and Rs 11.95 crore to Jay Prakash Hospital at Rourkela. 

Odisha was one of the first few states where dedicated Covid hospitals were set up in collaboration with private entities to keep the coronavirus treatment away from the general hospitals. The first hospital with 500 beds came up at KIMS, Bhubaneswar followed by Ashwini at Cuttack with a capacity of 125 beds.

The government had set up the DCHs with around 8,000 beds, including over 500 ICU beds, across Odisha exclusively for Covid patients. The Health Minister, however, clarified that no Covid hospital was established in PPP mode in the State and the DCHs were set up by the government with the support of private partners. In regards to the purchase of equipment and materials from the funds released by the government, Das informed the Assembly that the same will revert back to the government after the Covid hospitals are decommissioned. 

FUNDS FLOW

Highest Rs 58.59 crore paid to IMS and SUM Hospital
Rs 44.15 crore to KIMS Hospital
Rs 32.45 crore to Ashwini Hospital at Cuttack
Rs 30.03 core to Shanti Memorial Hospital at Rourkela
Rs 19.1 crore to Hitech Medical College and Rs 18.28 crore to Aditya Ashwini Hospital at Bhubaneswar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid hospitals Odisha government coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp