Odisha government paid Rs 389 crore to COVID hospitals for free treatment

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has spent around Rs 389.59 crore on providing free treatment to Covid-19 patients.Replying to a question by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das informed the Assembly that the State Government has released the amount to 32 dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs) set up in different districts of the State.

The highest Rs 58.59 crore has been paid to IMS and SUM Hospital, Rs 44.15 crore to KIMS Hospital at Bhubaneswar, Rs 32.45 crore to Ashwini Hospital at Cuttack, Rs 30.03 core to Shanti Memorial Hospital at Rourkela, Rs 19.1 crore to Hitech Medical College and Rs 18.28 crore to Aditya Ashwini Hospital at Bhubaneswar. Similarly, Rs 17.55 crore has been released to a DCH set up at Baripada KISS campus, Rs 16.39 crore to another DCH at Balangir KISS campus, Rs 15.29 crore to Hitech Medical College at Rourkela, Rs 13.45 crore to Covid Healthcare Institution at Kendrapara, Rs 12.18 crore to Neelachal Hospital at Balakati and Rs 11.95 crore to Jay Prakash Hospital at Rourkela.

Odisha was one of the first few states where dedicated Covid hospitals were set up in collaboration with private entities to keep the coronavirus treatment away from the general hospitals. The first hospital with 500 beds came up at KIMS, Bhubaneswar followed by Ashwini at Cuttack with a capacity of 125 beds.

The government had set up the DCHs with around 8,000 beds, including over 500 ICU beds, across Odisha exclusively for Covid patients. The Health Minister, however, clarified that no Covid hospital was established in PPP mode in the State and the DCHs were set up by the government with the support of private partners. In regards to the purchase of equipment and materials from the funds released by the government, Das informed the Assembly that the same will revert back to the government after the Covid hospitals are decommissioned.

