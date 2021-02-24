STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two fresh cases, coronavirus fear in Odisha's Koraput

After a long respite, coronavirus fear has returned to Koraput with the health department detecting two fresh positive cases in the district in last 24 hours.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:39 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: After a long respite, coronavirus fear has returned to Koraput with the health department detecting two fresh positive cases in the district in last 24 hours. The infected persons, two women of Nalco area, had come to Koraput from Andhra Pradesh. On medical examination, they were found to be Covid-19 positive. As per the government norms, the duo has been provided with the necessary medication and advised isolation.

Chief district medical officer of Koraput Makaranda Behura said the women have travel history to neighbouring Visakhapatnam. Health staff are monitoring the influx of people from other areas to the district. Besides, the district administration has asked all officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid protocols in their respective areas. Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar directed officials to visit public places regularly with police personnel to enforce safety guidelines and penalise violators. 

He also asked the municipality officials to create awareness among locals on the importance of social distancing, use of face masks and sanitisation.  The administration has also imposed restrictions on huge gatherings and asked people to take permission from the authorities concerned prior to any event.

Angul ready to meet any exigency: Collector
Angul: With the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in some states and fear of an imminent second wave looming large, the district administration of Angul asserted its preparedness to meet any exigency that may arise due to the pandemic. The district, which detected three cases on Monday following zero cases on the previous two days, has been experiencing a nosedive in cases since October when the infection was at peak with 200 odd cases daily. “Daily cases are below five in the district.

The situation is not as alarming as to warrant drastic measures like lockdown. We are prepared to tackle any situation that may arise due to the virus,” said Collector Sidharth Shankar Swain, adding that multiple precautionary measures like awareness campaigns and safety protocol will be carried out to make people alert. “A covid ward is in operation in the district hospital. Moreover, Angul had 99 per cent recovery rate. There is no need to panic,” Swain said. Meanwhile, local municipal authorities on Tuesday made public announcements to appeal people to obey Covid guidelines. The first Covid-19 case in the district was detected on May 23 last year. 





