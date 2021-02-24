Western Odisha Development Council chief puts industrial growth onus on Collectors

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Asit Tripathy on Tuesday directed Sundargarh Collector to take the lead in ensuring further industrial growth in the district. On an industry-focused trip to Rourkela, Tripathy said Odisha government has decided to ensure involvement of Collectors to achieve industrial growth. “The purpose of my visit was to sensitise district authorities on the importance of private sector,” he said.

Stressing the need for strengthening industry promotion agencies like IDCO and IPICOL, Tripathy said availability of land, water and power is prerequisite for growth and the district administration should provide all possible support to the entrepreneurs.

“As WODC Chairman, my priorities are to ensure sector-wise economic spin-offs for creation of wealth locally. I also wish to remove critical gaps from WODC fund in traditional sector like PMGSY connectivity in order to connect to the last man,” Tripathy said and added that the Council would set up low-cost barrages on rivers to tide over water scarcity during summer.

He also emphasised on simultaneously tapping the potential of agriculture and allied sectors including milk production, fruit processing and floriculture. “Educated people from unconventional fields are entering the agriculture business for entrepreneurship and they need support. New generation entrepreneurs with new ideas should be promoted and insisted on skill development,” he opined.

Tripathy held a meeting with senior administrative officials, local industrialists and members of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). Later, he reviewed the functioning of the fisheries, horticulture and sericulture sectors. Among others, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and Rourkela MLA SP Nayak were present.