Wild bear falls in ditch in Odisha, rescued after 10 hours  

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: A wild bear that had fallen into a ditch in Deuli village under Nabarangpur block was rescued after a 10-hour operation by the Forest department on Tuesday. Scouting for food, the animal had entered the village on Monday night when it fell into a 20 feet deep ditch.

Trapped and unable to get out, the bear continued growling that attracted attention of villagers who informed the Forest department. Forest officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. They succeeded in capturing the animal with help of a special rope after 10 hours. The bear was later released into the wild after medical examination.