STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

26 lakh in Odisha to be covered in Phase-III of COVID-19 vaccination

The vaccines will be administered at all health facilities from PHC level to medical college and hospitals five days a week.

Published: 25th February 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An estimated 26 lakh people in the State will be covered in third phase Covid-19 vaccination that is set to begin from next month. The State government has issued an ‘operational strategy’ for Covid-19 vaccination of the elderly population and people with co-morbidities in the new phase.Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said, eligible beneficiaries will have to register their names through the CoWin app for vaccination. 

The vaccines will be administered at all health facilities from PHC level to medical college and hospitals five days a week. Six to seven mobile vaccine units will also be deployed in each block or urban unit for carrying out vaccination in a planned manner. Alternate vaccinators and verifiers will be engaged for conducting the drive. The ANMs have been relieved of vaccination duty so as to not burden and inconvenience routine healthcare services in the public health facilities. The State has also requested the Centre to allow the 108 private hospitals empanelled under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to conduct vaccination drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid vaccination Odisha
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp