26 lakh in Odisha to be covered in Phase-III of COVID-19 vaccination

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An estimated 26 lakh people in the State will be covered in third phase Covid-19 vaccination that is set to begin from next month. The State government has issued an ‘operational strategy’ for Covid-19 vaccination of the elderly population and people with co-morbidities in the new phase.Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said, eligible beneficiaries will have to register their names through the CoWin app for vaccination.

The vaccines will be administered at all health facilities from PHC level to medical college and hospitals five days a week. Six to seven mobile vaccine units will also be deployed in each block or urban unit for carrying out vaccination in a planned manner. Alternate vaccinators and verifiers will be engaged for conducting the drive. The ANMs have been relieved of vaccination duty so as to not burden and inconvenience routine healthcare services in the public health facilities. The State has also requested the Centre to allow the 108 private hospitals empanelled under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to conduct vaccination drive.