Afforestation on 1.5 lakh hectare in Odisha soon

In the current year, the State government has also taken up fire line project on 25,700 hectare of land to prevent forest fire. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government will soon take up afforestation on 1.5 lakh hectare of land through different projects and plantation drives, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha informed the Assembly on Tuesday.  

The Minister’s response came a day after the State government proposed an outlay of Rs 1,854 crore for the forestry sector which includes Rs 903 crore under CAMPA fund and Rs 15 crore for Ama Jungle Yojana. As per government records, forest and tree cover in the State constitutes 36.14 per cent of the total geographical area which is more than the national average. However, rampant diversion of forest land for other activities has emerged as a cause of concern in the State. 

As per the annual report of Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change, released in 2020, Odisha was on the top among states in terms of diversion of forest land for non-forest activities. A whopping 4,514 hectare forest land had been diverted in 2019 which was the highest among all states in the country. However, quoting the survey report of the Centre, the Minister said Odisha continues to be one of the top states in terms of forest coverage. The State had 51,619 sq km of its area under forest cover till the previous financial year compared to 50,347 sq km in 2013-14. 

Arukha said several projects have been taken up between 2014-15 and 2020-21 to compensate for reduction in State’s green over every year. More than 24 crore saplings have been planted on 5.98 lakh hectare of land as part of the government’s efforts to maintain the green cover. In the current year, the State government has also taken up fire line project on 25,700 hectare of land to prevent forest fire. 

The project is being implemented through Centrally-sponsored Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme under which fire line has already been created on 2,363 sq km of land in 37 vulnerable forest sections. The Minister said adequate measures are being taken to check illegal tree felling in forest areas and nab timber mafia. 

More than 2.91 lakh cases related to forest crimes have been registered in the State in the last five years and 23,814 cubic feet timber recovered. Over 2.30 lakh people were found to have been involved in such crimes. The Forest department has seized at least 3,283 vehicles engaged in transportation of timber from forests, the Minister said. 

Green concern

  • Rs 1,854 cr allocated to forestry section in State budget
  • Rs 903 set aside for CAMPA fund
  • Rs 15 crore for Ama Jungle Yojana
  • 51,169 sq km of area in State under forest cover 
  • Over 24 crore saplings planted to maintain State’s green cover
Comments





Videos
Gallery
