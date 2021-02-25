BSF IG reviews security in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: BSF IG Madhusudan Sharma on Wednesday visited Mahupadar and Temrupalli villages bordering Chhattisgarh to assess the security scenario in the area.

In a meeting with officers of BSF and Odisha police, Sharma stressed the need for intelligence-based operations against Maoists. He also discussed the blueprint for dealing with the rebels while emphasising the need for better coordination between Central forces and Odisha police.

He was accompanied by BSF DIG (Intelligence) Sukumar Sarangi and Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari. On Tuesday, Sharma had visited Company Operating Bases (COB) at Mudulipada and Andrahal to take stock of the security scenario in Bonda Hill.