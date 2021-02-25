Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates networking system in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the Multi-Protocol Label Switching Virtual Private Networking (RD-MPLS VPN) system for Rural Development department.This networking system will provide internal connectivity to the offices of the department at local level, where internet connectivity is inadequate. All the 247 offices of the department starting from Lok Seva Bhawan to sub-divisions will be connected by one network with uninterrupted internet facility.

Naveen said the network will facilitate the use of online web-based applications to be used at field level and further the 5T initiative of the department in bringing transparency, effective monitoring and grievance redressal.He further said the department is already implementing web-based applications for an array of services including tendering, maintenance management, works and accounts management, financial management, grievance redressal and several other services.

Lauding the endeavour of the department for making end to end automation in the whole tendering process, he said this will avoid human interface and thus bring in more efficiency and transparency in the management of the entire work cycle. Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh said the department is committed to improve the rural infrastructure following the vision of the Chief Minister.