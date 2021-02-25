STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress wants more livelihood plans for Kotia residents  

After the visit, Ulaka said residents of 21 Kotia villages are involved in the democratic processes of Odisha since the Independence.

The issues faced by people are due to the inaccessibility of Odisha officials in the region.

The issues faced by people are due to the inaccessibility of Odisha officials in the region.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A Congress team led by Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka visited the disputed areas of Kotia, Phatuseneri, Ganjaipadar, Phagunaseneri and Madkar villages in Pottangi block to take stock of the ground realities on Tuesday. 

After the visit, Ulaka said residents of 21 Kotia villages are involved in the democratic processes of Odisha since the Independence. People of Kotia panchayat are enrolled in the voters’ list of Odisha and have been electing their public representatives. 

However, the issues faced by people are due to the inaccessibility of Odisha officials in the region. This is the main reason why people are getting attracted towards Andhra Pradesh. “The State government should reach these people on a priority basis by implementing welfare programmes and schemes. More livelihood programmes are required to wean away residents from the influence of Andhra Pradesh,” he said. 

The MP further said he would apprise both the State and Central governments to carry out development in the area. On the other hand, workers of Tonam primary health centre in Salur block of Andhra Pradesh are frequently visiting different villages of Kotia and distributing medicines to locals. Villagers informed that the health staff are visiting their areas two to three times in a month for health check-up. 

Kotia man accuses ex-PEO of duping him
Koraput: Amid the raging territorial dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, a resident of Kotia, Singa Gemel, has accused a former panchayat executive officer (PEO) of duping him of the money sanctioned for construction of his house under Indira Awas Yojana. Gamel said he was allotted a housing unit under IAY three years back. Subsequently, `1.2 lakh rupees was sanctioned for construction of his dwelling unit. The then PEO allegedly took the entire amount from him by claiming that he would complete the house. Initially, construction of his house started and the walls were raised to only 4 ft when the PEO left Kotia on transfer. Since then, he has been running from pillar to post to complete his house but to no avail. Pottangi block development officer Monalisa Debata did not respond to calls.

